Jay Z’s Former Roc-A-Fella Associate Opens Up About Their Near Fatal Fallout

*It appears Jay-Z touched on his long-running beef with Roc-A-Fella associate DeHaven Irby.

Apparently, Irby once tried to kill the hip-hop star, according to Jay.

As reported by Black Enterprise, on Drake’s latest album “Certified Lover Boy,” appears the track “Love All,” on which Jigga dropped the verse: “N*ggas wanted to kill me and y’all still with ’em. N*gga, y’all chill with ’em, and y’all wonder why we not friends,” Jay-Z rapped.

Irby took to his Instagram to spill the tea on what exactly went down between the two men.

“I could recall one of the worst positions that Jay put me in, that severed our relationship and our friendship. I had got locked up on a parole violation. And when I was locked up, Jay just pulled a funny ass move, and he violated. And he did that and went behind my back he got caught. It was some small sh*t, but it meant something because his life almost got took behind that sh*t.”

Irby, a former cocaine dealer, previously revealed in a 2007 interview with Vulture that the big-baller-drug dealer lifestyle that Jay-Z raps about was never his real life.

“​​​​I’m telling you he overexaggerates. He was there to see things, but doing some big-time Frank Lucas–type thing? No,” Irby explained, “He nickled and dimed, but nothing on a major scale. He definitely didn’t sell nothin’ in Marcy. Spanish Jose, who he mentions a lot [in his songs], was a friend of mine. Jay didn’t have no affiliation to Spanish Jose.”

Irby says Jay-Z himself has admitted to appropriating Irby’s life.

“He’s been talking about me since day one, on a lot of his albums. He mentioned me on “The Black Album”, and I hadn’t seen him in years.”

Jay-Z has not responded to Irby’s latest comments.