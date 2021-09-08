Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Bravo Drops Cast Photo for ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

By Ny MaGee
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls TripCR: Sophy Holland/Peacock
*Bravo has dropped the official photo for the “Real Housewives” spin-off featuring the cast of “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Per EW, the returning “housewives” are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of New York City” icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.  

The women filmed their holiday adventure in Turks and Caicos this spring.

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on Peacock later this year. They shared highlights from the production on social media — check out some of the images below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga)

Per Bravo TV… when Teresa appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” back in May, she teased, “Well you’re gonna be surprised who gets along and who doesn’t,” and adding that, yes, there is “a little bit of” drama.

Luann also shared a few details about the vacation when she later appeared on the show.

“It was an amazing trip. I really was surprised, I got along really well with Kenya. I didn’t know Kenya really well, and so that was cool,” she said. “And Kyle and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her. I had a great trip. I can’t say the same for Ramona. I had a great time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

