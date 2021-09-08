Bravo Drops Cast Photo for ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

*Bravo has dropped the official photo for the “Real Housewives” spin-off featuring the cast of “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Per EW, the returning “housewives” are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of New York City” icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Check out the official poster above.

The women filmed their holiday adventure in Turks and Caicos this spring.

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on Peacock later this year. They shared highlights from the production on social media — check out some of the images below.

Per Bravo TV… when Teresa appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” back in May, she teased, “Well you’re gonna be surprised who gets along and who doesn’t,” and adding that, yes, there is “a little bit of” drama.

Luann also shared a few details about the vacation when she later appeared on the show. “It was an amazing trip. I really was surprised, I got along really well with Kenya. I didn’t know Kenya really well, and so that was cool,” she said. “And Kyle and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her. I had a great trip. I can’t say the same for Ramona. I had a great time.”

