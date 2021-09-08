Wednesday, September 8, 2021
‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘We Need to Be Proactive!’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Brat and Judy’s therapy session — and the rapper ain’t feeling the therapist’s techniques. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Brat and Judy’s therapy session leads to a massive blowup when hard truths are exposed. Brat reconnects with Jermaine Dupri and reveals the real issues that are blocking her and Judy’s trip to the altar.

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.  

The series is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions with Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Gennifer Gardiner and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers for eOne, alongside Datari Turner executive producing for Datari Turner Productions, and Meredith Kisgen who also serves as showrunner. Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart also serve as executive producers on the series. Lauren P. Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie executive produced for WE

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy” Thursdays at 9 PM ET on WEtv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

