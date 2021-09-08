‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘We Need to Be Proactive!’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Brat and Judy’s therapy session — and the rapper ain’t feeling the therapist’s techniques. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Brat and Judy’s therapy session leads to a massive blowup when hard truths are exposed. Brat reconnects with Jermaine Dupri and reveals the real issues that are blocking her and Judy’s trip to the altar.

READ MORE: ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Deja and Kenzie Arrive at Brat and Judy’s House’ [WATCH]

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.