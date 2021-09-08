Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Afrika Bambambaata Catches Lawsuit for Sexually Abusing A Minor in the Early 90s

By Fisher Jack
Afrika Bambaataa1
*#Hiphop pioneer #AfrikaBambaataa is being sued for sexually abusing and trafficking a young boy.⁠

The lawsuit was filed in #Bronx Supreme Court on August 4th by lawyers representing a victim identified only as John Doe. In the suit documents, John Doe says he met the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation in 1991 when he was just 12-years-old. John Doe began attending gatherings at the Bronx River Community Center and eventually joined the Zulu Nation. Once Bambaataa and Zulu Nation co-founder Amad Henderson established their headquarters in a Bronx apartment, John Doe would come over and use the in-home gym.⁠

According to the suit, Bambaataa, whose real name is Lance Taylor, began complimenting the twelve-year-old’s body and eventually started inappropriately touching him. Bambaataa then began showing the pre-teen pornography while encouraging him to masturbate in front of him. John Doe says the abuse lasted for four years. The suit alleges the man transported and sold the boy to other pedophiles in exchange for cash.⁠

This is not the first time the eccentric rap leader has been accused of sexually abusing young boys…

Fisher Jack

