*Juney Smith and Rainbow Media Group present “You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” a spirited documentary about the life and times of Emmy award winning actress Vernée Watson.

With over 180 credits on IMDB, her face and amazing talents have been a fixture on television, films and commercials for 40 years in shows such as General Hospital, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Big Bang Theory, The Odd Couple, The Fresh Prince of Belair and many more.

Now Vernée finally gets a chance for her story to be told thanks to long time friend and multi-talented colleague Director Juney Smith, Executive Producer Glynn Turman and Rainbow Media Group.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: MJB Still Trying to Push Past Her Fears: ‘Not Always Secure with My Acting Ability’

“You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” is available on September 7th 2021 on DVD and all streaming platforms. DVD’s are available via Walmart, Best Buy , Amazon and Turner Classic Movies.