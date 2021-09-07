Tuesday, September 7, 2021
You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson

By LaRita Shelby
Vernee Watson in The Odd Couple photo from IMDB
Vernée Watson, pictured in The Odd Couple, stars in self titled documentary: “You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” presented by Rainbow Media Group 2021 Photo: From IMDB

*Juney Smith and Rainbow Media Group present “You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” a spirited documentary about the life and times of Emmy award winning actress Vernée Watson.

With over 180 credits on IMDB, her face and amazing talents have been a fixture on television, films and commercials for 40 years in shows such as General Hospital, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Big Bang Theory, The Odd Couple, The Fresh Prince of Belair and many more.

Now Vernée finally gets a chance for her story to be told thanks to long time friend and multi-talented colleague Director Juney Smith, Executive Producer Glynn Turman and Rainbow Media Group.

“You Look Familiar: Vernee’ Watson” documentary available now at Amazon, Walmart & Best Buy. Presented by Rainbow Media Group

“You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” is available on September 7th 2021 on DVD and all streaming platforms. DVD’s are  available via Walmart, Best Buy , Amazon and Turner Classic Movies.

Actress/Director Kimberly Bailey, Producer Nikki Johnson, Actress/Writer Vernée Watson & Director/Producer Juney Smith celebrate the new doc “You Look Familiar: Vernée Watson” in Hollywood 2021

LaRita-Shelby-cropped-slate-shotLaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.  Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.  LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]

LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as Director of Digital Strategy and Sales at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film.

