WATCH Tamron Hall’s Emotional Tribute to ‘The Wire’ star Michael K. Williams | VIDEO

*On the heels of yesterday’s tragic passing of Michael K. Williams at age 54, Tamron Hall opened today’s edition of her nationally-syndicated show with a moving tribute to the celebrated actor who came to prominence in his role as Omar Little in iconic HBO series, “The Wire.”

Widely-expected to win his first Emmy in the coming weeks for his role in another HBO drama, “Lovecraft Country,” Williams was not only known for his acting, but also as an advocate for criminal justice reform and substance abuse, using his platform to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

While sharing a clip from his recent appearance on the show, Hall reflected on her time with Williams saying that it was “one of the most powerful shows and interviews I’ve done in my decades of reporting and interviewing people.” Fighting through her tears, Tamron went on to detail an emotional reunion she recently had with Williams in his Brooklyn neighborhood.

Season three of “Tamron Hall” debuted Monday, September 6.

Following are highlights for the remainder of premiere week.

Wednesday, September 8: Finding resilience in the wake of tragedy: Tameka Foster-Raymond on reclaiming her life after her divorce from Usher and the loss of her child. Plus, two brothers who survived an unthinkable tragedy.

Thursday, September 9: Tamron explores “The Great Resignation” as Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates in search of more money, flexibility, and happiness. Tamron talks to real people who are making tough choices to toss their careers to the side and follow their dreams.

Friday, September 10: Tamron kicks off the first-ever Tam Fam Kindness Challenge, an inspiring show full of surprises and highlighting what people are willing to do for others.