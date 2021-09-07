Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Waffle House Scrap in Atlanta Goes Viral

By EURPublisher01
Atlanta Waffle House fight
Atlanta Waffle House fight – Buford Hwy (ATLUncensored)

*Video of a fight at an Atlanta Waffle House has gone viral.

The footage, tweeted by @ATLUncensored, shows a man in an orange shirt in some sort of argument with women while seated at the counter inside of the Waffle House on Buford Hwy. At one point, one of the women gives him the hand and says, “Shut the f**k up!”

Suddenly, after a jump edit in the video, the man is dragged off of his stool by a Waffle House employee apparently attempting to remove him from the premises – and all hell broke loose.

Orange Shirt threw the first punch, and it was on.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

