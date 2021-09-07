Tiffany Haddish’s New Scheming & Scamming Role in ‘The Card Counter’ | WATCH

*In Paul Schrader’s newest film, “The Card Counter,” redemption and revenge go hand in hand. Ex-military investigator, William Tell (Oscar Isaac), attempts to bury his past traumas with gambling and grows closer to a familiar face, Tiffany Haddish, along the way.

EUR correspondent Briana Wright had the chance to speak to Haddish about developing her character, ‘La Linda.’

Haddish feels “The Card Counter” is an intense and mysterious thriller. Although, the character of La Linda offsets the tone perfectly – which is typical Schrader fashion.

“I would describe La Linda as the light,” said Haddish. “She brings a lot of joy but she’s a hustler. So, she’s got a lot of charisma and she’s, you know, scheming and scamming.”

La Linda is a fierce, casino connoisseur and a balanced match to the card-counting Tell. The actress said in real life she’s much more particular about where she puts her money.

“I’m not big on gambling. I’ll gamble with twenty dollars and then once I lose that twenty dollars, I’m out! I’d rather invest money, well, gamble on myself,” said the comedian.

From the looks of it, gambling on herself has definitely paid off. She could have easily folded under the pressure of Schrader’s tough rehearsals – that she described as challenging for various reasons; luckily she didn’t!

More specifically, Haddish said something as simple as speaking took practice.

“Working on just talking and taking the cadence and pitches out of my voice was hard as f*ck. Because, I didn’t even realize I talk in music,” said the California native.

Well pressure makes diamonds and out came the lighthearted, card-playing diva, La Linda!

Focus Features “The Card Counter” hits theaters September 10th and also stars Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

For more details follow #TheCardCounter or click here.