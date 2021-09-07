Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Tiffany Haddish’s New Scheming & Scamming Role in ‘The Card Counter’ | WATCH

By Briana Wright
0

*In Paul Schrader’s newest film, “The Card Counter, redemption and revenge go hand in hand. Ex-military investigator, William Tell (Oscar Isaac), attempts to bury his past traumas with gambling and grows closer to a familiar face, Tiffany Haddish, along the way.

EUR correspondent Briana Wright had the chance to speak to Haddish about developing her character, ‘La Linda.’

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Abby De La Rosa Just Had Twins for Nick Cannon – Now She Wants MORE Babies! – WATCH

THE CARD COUNTER, Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish stars as La Linda in THE CARD COUNTER, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / ©2021 Focus Features, LLC

Haddish feels “The Card Counter” is an intense and mysterious thriller. Although, the character of La Linda offsets the tone perfectly – which is typical Schrader fashion.

“I would describe La Linda as the light,” said Haddish. “She brings a lot of joy but she’s a hustler. So, she’s got a lot of charisma and she’s, you know, scheming and scamming.”

La Linda is a fierce, casino connoisseur and a balanced match to the card-counting Tell. The actress said in real life she’s much more particular about where she puts her money.

“I’m not big on gambling. I’ll gamble with twenty dollars and then once I lose that twenty dollars, I’m out! I’d rather invest money, well, gamble on myself,” said the comedian.

THE CARD COUNTER, Tiffany Haddish
Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell and Tiffany Haddish as La Linda in THE CARD COUNTER, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / ©2021 Focus Features, LLC

From the looks of it, gambling on herself has definitely paid off. She could have easily folded under the pressure of Schrader’s tough rehearsals – that she described as challenging for various reasons; luckily she didn’t!

More specifically, Haddish said something as simple as speaking took practice.

“Working on just talking and taking the cadence and pitches out of my voice was hard as f*ck. Because, I didn’t even realize I talk in music,” said the California native.

Well pressure makes diamonds and out came the lighthearted, card-playing diva, La Linda!

card counter, Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish stars as La Linda in THE CARD COUNTER

Focus Features “The Card Counter” hits theaters September 10th and also stars Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

For more details follow #TheCardCounter or click here.

Previous articleBilly Porter to be Honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO