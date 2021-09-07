Mo’Nique Shows Off Fab Figure in Super Sexy Catsuit

*Comedian and actress Mo’Nique flaunted her slimmed-down frame for “catsuit weekend.”

The 53-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the catsuit designed by fashion and costume designer, Tyrell Holmes.

“CATSUIT WEEKEND,” Mo captioned the series of photos. “Okay so when I asked @tyrellholmes to make me a catsuit that was age appropriate. BABY @tyrellholmes NOT ONLY SHOWED UP BUT SHOWED OUT. Sisters when I tell y’all he truly gets the CURVY WOMEN, HE GETS THE CURVY WOMEN. @lastlooks_davidday you have my MAKEUP & SKIN GLOWING. Thanks brothers for always coming through. I LOVE US 4REAL.”

In a follow-up post, Mo served up another curve-hugging black and silver catsuit.

“Hey my sweet babies,” she captioned the photos. “Okay so this weekend has truly been something special in Memphis. CATSUIT WEEKEND. I just wanted to share with my OLDER TENDERS that YES WE CAN PUT IT ON. And not try to be a YOUNG TENDER. I am 53yrs young. And working towards another 53!!!!!! Y’all I LOVE US 4REAL. WE CAN DO THIS. @tyrellholmes YOU ARE FOR ME THE BEST!!!!! @lastlooks_davidday YOUR HANDS WITH THIS MAKEUP IS SOMETHING MAGICAL!!!! These two brothers are SIMPLY AMAZING. Thanks for making this OLDER TENDER CAT-TA-NIZED.”

In June, Mo’Nique hit up social media to deliver a message to Black women who choose to look a hot mess in public.

The Oscar-winning actress is sick of seeing Black women wearing pajamas and bonnets in public. The “Precious” star was compelled to address this troubling trend after seeing young Black women at the airport looking trifling.

”As we began to walk through the airport, I saw so many – actually too many to count and too many for me to tap – but, I saw so many of our young sistas in head bonnets, scarves, slippers, pajamas, blankets wrapped around them…and this is how they are showing up to the airport,” she said.

”And the question I am having to you, my sweet babies – when did we lose pride in representing ourselves? When did we step away from let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home? Let me make sure I’m representing the family I created so that if I’m out in the street I look like I have pride in myself,” She continued.