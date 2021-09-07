*It is National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5th-11th) and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and New York Times best-selling author, LECRAE, shares that he too has suffered from crippling depression.

In this riveting video posted on his YouTube channel, Lecrae, a survivor of sexual, verbal and physical abuse reveals that in 2018, he woke up after a night of binge drinking in a clinical depression. He also shares how he dealt with deep wounds from his childhood and the journey that has led to his personal restoration! Please watch, share, and post these clips; they may resonate with someone.

If you’re at the “Deep End,” don’t “Drown!” There are people standing by to help you! Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Remember that God has a plan and purpose for your life that is greater than your challenges!

ABOUT LECRAE

A Multi Grammy Award-winning platinum selling artist, Lecrae has evolved into a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, and philanthropist. He is the Co-Owner/Co-Founder/President of Atlanta based record label, Reach Records. He made history as the first artist to have a #1 Album on both the Billboard Top 200 and Gospel Charts simultaneously! His first book, Unashamed is a New York Times best-seller! In 2021, he released his second book, I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith, a new album Restoration, and The Road To Restoration, a 3-part video narrative and a prelude to his forthcoming documentary. Restoration is more than an album, a book, or documentary, he is involved and partnered in several community initiatives that are rebuilding the west-side of Metro Atlanta.

source:Jackie O. Asare – schuremediagroup.com