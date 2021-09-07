BLIND ITEM: The Movie

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

In a few months, a much-anticipated film will be released. It was never supposed to have been made. This highly successful film series was written to end after the previous installment. The new installment has a massive budget, the script will disappoint fans, and it will be a critical and financial disaster.

