Billy Porter to be Honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

*LOS ANGELES, CA — The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced actor, activist and fashion icon Billy Porter will be honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 17, 2021, joining previously announced honorees Dr. Anthony Fauci, amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and Sandra Thurman. All four will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

Rising singer-songwriter, Jake Wesley Rogers will perform at the event, which will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor, Gilead Sciences, Inc. Additional sponsors for the event are Diamond Sponsor BVLGARI and American Airlines, ETAF’s official airline.

Billy Porter is an Emmy®, Tony Award® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. His electric portrayal of ‘Pray Tell’ in the FX’s breakthrough series “Pose,” earned him the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Golden Globe®, Critics’ Choice Award, and Television Critics Association nominations. He most recently earned a third Emmy® nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role. Porter is currently making his film directorial debut with the high school coming-of-age film “What If?,” written by Alvaro García Lecuona. Upcoming, Porter will release his first literary project, “Unprotected,” which will be published by Abrams Press on October 19, 2021.

Championed by everyone from Sir Elton John and Zane Lowe to Billboard, People, PAPER, Rolling Stone and more, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Wesley Rogers has turned his most formative years into some of the most evocative music this year. Social media buzzed as Academy® Award winners Kate Hudson and Hilary Swank amongst other high-profile celebrities expressed fandom. His new single “Weddings & Funerals” sets the stage for the arrival of his debut EP, Pluto. Rogers sold out bicoastal dates on his 2021 headline tour and is set to support Tony®, EMMY®, and GRAMMY® Award-winner Ben Platt on his 2022 arena tour.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences with Lydia Fenet serving as auctioneer, and a live performance by Jake Wesley Rogers. Guests will also be given a first-time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The Host Committee includes Dr. Gabriel & Christine Chiu, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Sir Elton John & David Furnish, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Ireland, Earvin “Magic” & Cookie Johnson, Daniel O’Day, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Barbra Streisand.

The Benefit Committee includes Wallis Annenberg, Angela Bassett, Carole Bayer Sager, Kate Burton, Alexandra Daddario, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Danai Gurira, Paris Jackson, Christian Lacroix, Judith Light, Catherine Opie & Julie Burleigh, Zac Posen, Zachary Quinto, Lorraine Schwartz, Omar Sharif Jr., Kerry Brown & Stacey Sher, Darren Star, Kimberly Steward, Lauren & Benedikt Taschen and Vanessa Williams.

ABOUT ETAF

Working to achieve Elizabeth Taylor’s commitment to an AIDS-free world, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) is rooted in our values of health equity and social justice. 2021 marks our 30th Anniversary, and we continue to deepen our impact by helping underserved people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. Through our cornerstone advocacy initiative HIV Is Not A Crime, we are fighting to modernize HIV laws, so that people living with HIV can no longer be charged and branded as criminals because of their status. Along with support and sufficient resources for HIV education, prevention and treatment, we now have the necessary tools to stop the spread of HIV and to end AIDS. www.etaf.org

ABOUT GILEAD SCIENCES

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Gilead is dedicated to transforming and simplifying care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. We also recognize that it takes more than medicine to address challenges patients and communities face in accessing the best possible care, and we know that passion for scientific discovery alone — and that Gilead alone — cannot solve these challenges. Gilead applies the same values of partnership, integrity, and dedication to our work tackling the social and structural challenges that patients, healthcare providers and other partners must overcome to identify and elevate the best possible solutions.

ABOUT BVLGARI

Bvlgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewelry shop and quickly established a reputation for Italian excellence with exquisite craftsmanship and magnificent jewelry creations. The Company’s international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services ranging from fine jewels and watches to accessories, perfumes and hotels, with an unrivalled network of outlets in the world’s most exclusive areas. Since 2011 Bvlgari is part of the LVMH Group. The Company promotes numerous cultural sponsorship projects, and since 2009 has joined Save the Children in education and emergency situation programs to help the most vulnerable children around the world. Bvlgari proudly supports The Elizabeth Taylor Ball as the actress has been a loyal Bvlgari patron all over her life, with the Maison’s most exquisite creations intertwining her sentimental life and generous charitable initiatives. www.bulgari.com

ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is the holding company for American Airlines. Together with regional partners operating as American Eagle, American offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American is a founding member of the Oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. This year, American Airlines Group Inc. topped Fortune Magazine’s list of best business turnarounds, and its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines

American Airlines is the official airline of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

