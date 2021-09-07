André 3000 Responds to Drake’s Leak of Kanye’s Diss Track ‘Life of the Party’

*Drake intensified his yearslong beef with Kanye West by leaking Ye’s André 3000-assisted song “Life of the Party,” which sees West diss Drizzy.

3 Stacks contributed a verse that was a tribute to his late mother, who died in 2013. He addressed Drake’s leak of the song in a statement to Variety, noting that when he initially received the track, Ye’s Drake diss was not on it.

In celebration of his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 Saturday and played “Life of the Party” amid his reported feud with West.

Per Rolling Stone, “Life of the Party” was first played at a private “Donda” listening party in Las Vegas before it was cut from West’s official “Donda” album.

On Saturday (Sept. 4), André 3000 addressed Drake’s leak of the track song in a statement to Rolling Stone. He called the situation “unfortunate”.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” 3 Stacks begins. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

The Outkast member continues: “The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil Baby, Tyler and JAY-Z. I respect them all.”

Kanye has yet to speak on the leak.