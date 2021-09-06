WE REMEMBER: Actor Michael K. Williams Dead at 54 – Tributes Pouring in | VIDEO

*Dang, it was just yesterday that we reported the death of comedian Fuquan Johnson (from a cocaine overdose) and now we unfortunately have to announce the passing of actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams, an Emmy-nominated actor, best known for his role on the HBO series “The Wire” and most recently, “Lovecraft Country,” was 54.

Police said they responded to Williams’ Brooklyn apartment at 2 p.m. on Monday, where they found the actor deceased with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table, sources said, adding that it appeared the acclaimed actor had fatally OD’d.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing.

Williams was born in Brooklyn, New York, in November 1966.

He got his start in entertainment around age 22 as a professional dancer, and appeared in more than 50 music videos, according to TV Guide.

Williams went on to make his feature film debut in the 1996 movie “Bullet,” in which he played High Top. It was the late Tupac Shakur who discovered Williams’ talent and cast him in the film, according to Williams’ website.

The tributes are already pouring in for Williams.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” the premium cable network said in a statement. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. ”

“Suicide Squad” director James Gunn called Williams “one of the most talented actors around,” and “one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met, in a message on Twitter.

Also saluting Williams are Damson Idris, Orlando Jones, Wendell Pierce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Piper Perabo, Aisha Tyler, Jason Isbell and more, reports Deadlinr.

Rest in Peace Michael K. Williams. Gone far too soon. A man that taught me so much. Thank you for your wisdom. pic.twitter.com/qoOKxdnErF — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/K2ex1vhA88 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 6, 2021

