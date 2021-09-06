Was War in Afghanistan A Bad Investment? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attack. And it’s the end of the war in Afghanistan that started in retaliation to 9-11. The whole idea was for American troops to teach Afghan troops to defend their government against possible takeover from the Taliban terrorist group that claimed responsibility for 911.

As the longest war in American history, and it included millions of dollars of financial support, countless hours of military training, expensive military equipment and 20 years of protection from the Taliban. So your tax dollars and my tax dollars have been used to support another government and its people for 20 years! That’s countless amounts of money and time invested. When that amount of time and money is invested on the front end, there needs to be some payoff on the back end.

America’s commitment to Afghanistan wasn’t supposed to be forever! Yet 20 years of American military presence and support has proven NOT to be the best ROI, because days after Afghan troops were supposed to hold their own line and fend for themselves the Taliban took over.

Mainstream media would have us focus on human interest stories featuring crying babies. But emotions aside, simple math says the last 20 years has been a waste of time and money. And the extremist group Americans went there to get rid of now is in power! That means they probably are more dangerous and more skilled than before.

And what about the Afghan people who worked with Americans against the Taliban? They’ve been forced to evacuate. The issue becomes where are they going, and who’s going to support them now? Click on the video above to find out how much more of your tax dollars will go to pay for Afghan refugees coming to the United States.

