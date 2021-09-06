*No doubt you’ve been spending a lot of time wondering where that supposedly $24 million diamond that was embedded into rapper Lil Uzi Vert‘s forehead … disappeared to, right?

Well, wonder no more. the mystery has been solved. Maybe.

Mr. Uzi Vert, 26, is letting the world know the precious stone was ripped out of his forehead when he dove into a crowd at Rolling Loud in July.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he told TMZ at the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club last month.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

Yeah, he may be feeling good, but a lot of folks aren’t buying it. Some have been speculatin’ since June that he had the stone removed because he was seen without it back then.

Uzi sent an ominous message about the implant back in February, posting a photo of blood seeping around the diamond and claiming he might die if it wasn’t properly removed.

He actually had it removed this summer, but had it re-implanted for Rolling Loud.

Lil Uzi — whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods — first started tweeting about the diamond in January, revealing he’d spent years saving up so he could buy it from his favorite jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte.

“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond,” he wrote.

When asked what material possession he valued most, he responded to a fan, “This diamond.”

He also said it’s “10 almost 11 carats.”

He also told a fan that people will make fun of him for losing a ring more than they will for him implanting it in his head. He said he has insurance on the diamond.