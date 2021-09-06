H.E.R. Announces Day-to-Day Lineup of ‘Lights on Festival Bay Area

*[Concord, CA] — Today, Academy Award-winning and four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B artist H.E.R. and partner Live Nation Urban announce the day-to-day lineup of highly-anticipated “Lights On Festival” in Concord, CA. The recently sold-out festival will be taking over the Concord Pavilion on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

Go to lightsonfest.com for more info!

Once again, H.E.R. curated a legendary lineup, including neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more. H.E.R. notably headlines with a very special H.E.R. & Friends set where she will be joined by some very special guests.

Saturday, September 18th

EKYKA BADU

TY DOLLA $IGN

KEYSHIA COLE

MASEGO

FOUSHEÉ

BLXST

TIANA MAJOR9

MAETA

SAMARIA

AJANEE

LOREA

BRIANNA CASTRO

H.E.R. & FRIENDS

BRYSON TILLER

ARI LENNOX

LUCKY DAYE

KIANA LEDÈ

ARIN RAY

TONE STITH

VANJESS

JOYCE WRICE

MARZZ

MUNI LONG

MAXX MOORE

Following its introduction in 2019, H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival initially made history as the first female owned and curated festival in decades. More than just music, it boasts other attractions such as a film screening tent, live art installations, R&B Museum, Guitar Lounge, and a massive arcade. A few of this year’s festival partners include Fender, Hilton and Amazon.

About H.E.R.

In just under 5 years, H.E.R. has proven herself as a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 Grammy nominations and 4 wins, plus an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

This year, H.E.R. adds to her collection a Song of the Year Grammy Award for “I Can’t Breathe,” written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black lives lost unnecessarily to police brutality. She also earned a Best R&B Song Grammy Award for her contribution to Robert Glasper’s “Better Than I Imagined.” In 2019, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist won two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar) and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist, among additional awards and accolades.

To date, H.E.R. has accrued nearly 6 billion combined audio and streams worldwide – and counting – of the breakthrough projects H.E.R. (RIAA-certified Platinum), I Used To Know Her, and hit singles including “Damage,” which reached #1 on the Hip-Hop/R&B Radio chart. H.E.R. keeps the momentum going with her latest single, “Come Through,” featuring multi-Platinum, Grammy Award winner Chris Brown, from her upcoming album, Back Of My Mind, slated for release this summer via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Over the years, H.E.R. has captivated audiences with countless stellar performances including the Super Bowl LV, 72nd Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards (2x), Saturday Night Live, ABC’s Soul of a Nation, Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort Special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020; plus all of the morning and late night television shows. She has also participated in fundraising activities to benefit various charity efforts including COVID relief and Black Lives Matter.

In 2019, H.E.R. and producer partner Live Nation Urban, introduced the Lights On Festival, the first female owned and curated R&B festival in decades. While the world was under quarantine due to COVID-19, H.E.R. created “Girls With Guitars,” an Instagram Live performance and conversation series which featured guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Willow Smith, Tori Kelly, Alessia Cara, Chloe x Halle, Lianna La Havas, Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote) and more. In addition to starring in Pepsi’s new “Zero Sugar. Done Right” Super Bowl LIV commercial alongside Missy Elliott, she launched her very own eyewear partnership with Diff with a charitable component, Capsule collaboration with Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger, and her signature guitar line with Fender. This year, H.E.R. made her feature film debut in YES DAY, alongside Jennifer Gardner and Édgar Ramírez, currently on Netflix.

About Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

source: nina lee – theoriel.co