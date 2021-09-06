*Restaurants and retail companies are looking into recruiting young people to fill vacancies and Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) thinks it’s a damn good idea.

Not only does the entrepreneur and TV personality think its a brilliant concept, he’s got words for those who are sitting on the sidelines and not willing to work.

Earlier this week John appeared on “TMZ Live” where he gave a lot of love to business owners who are hiring 14 and 15-year-olds, especially in the food industry.

Needless to say he made some salient points. Like the fact that Steve Jobs and Bill Gates started early learning their craft before taking over the world. He says many 13 and 14-year-olds aren’t distracted by things like girls and romantic stuff, and they are reliable workers who are eager to learn and excel.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kodak Black’s Donating Air Conditioners to Needy Not Appreciated by Housing Authorities | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yep, it would definitely fill a void as there are more than a million job openings that have gone unfilled for various reasons. Daymond John adds that if adults don’t want to fill the positions, they’re gonna be left behind because these youngins can do their jobs just fine.

Along the lines of what John is talking about, TMZ notes that a McDonald’s in Oregon posted a sign that read, “Now Hiring 14 & 15 Year Olds.” A Burger King in Ohio said “Do You Have A 14 Or 15 year old? Do They Need A Job?? We Will Hire Them!” A Texas chicken chain has even promoted teenagers to management positions that pay more than $50k a year.

That obviously translates into financial independence, and when it comes time for college — if that’s what the young workers choose — they won’t be underwater with student loans.