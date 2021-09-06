Cardi B and Offset Are New Parents Again – Cardi Gives Birth to A Baby Boy!

*Hey now! If you haven’t heard, join us in sending congrats to Offset and Cardi B as they are the brand new parents of a healthy baby boy. This is child number two for the couple.

Cardi B posted a snap at the hospital of herself and hubby cradling the newborn who was born Saturday morning at a New York area hospital.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement

Cardi and Offset’s first child, Kulture, was born in 2018.

It was back in June of this year that the “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP” rapper made the surprise announcement in June during a performance at the BET Awards. Cardi performed alongside Offset and the rest of Migos … showing off a revealing outfit that definitely exposed her big ol’ baby bump.

She also posted a provocative image of herself on Twitter.

Although she didn’t share the name of the baby just yet, over 38,000 fans have been congratulating the couple under her comment section.

Again, congrats Cardi and Offset!