Abby De La Rosa Just Had Twins for Nick Cannon – Now She Wants MORE Babies! – WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Abby de La Rosa - Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa – Nick Cannon

*Abby De La Rosa, who just had twins with actor and host Nick Cannon, is already ready for more kids.

Nick Cannon, 40, may have several children of his own but Abby De La Rosa also wants more. While doing a Q&A on her Instagram, the international DJ allowed followers to ask anything to which one wanted to know if she wanted more kids.

She responded saying,

“Okay, you all ask this question a lot. Of course I want more kids, if God permits and if God doesn’t permit, its alright. I got two for one, it was a beautiful jorney. It was a wild journey and we’re here.” Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon gave birth to their twins in June 2021. In another video, she told followers that her pregnancy with the Wildn’ Out host was planned and happened because they ‘manifested’ it. De La Rosa explained that she and Cannon began dating in 2019. She revealed that she was pregnant in April 2020 but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. She further explained her second pregnancy saying,

“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby but little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned.” She continued saying,

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like you gotta be pregnant by this date. It had already been thought and it happened. It had been out there, it was something we were mainfesting and we were just letting it flow.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

