New! Rena Scott Doubles the Soul with 2 Versions of ‘You’re So Far Away’ | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Rena Scott - You're So Far Away
Rena Scott

*IZIPHO SOUL are extremely proud to announce our continued partnership with the legendary Rena Scott!

Rena delved into her musical vault and retrieved a song which we are thrilled to release on a vinyl 45.

You’re So Far Away” is a tale of the frustrations of a long distance love affair and Rena’s sensuous vocals over this thumping dance tune will surely rattle your woofers!

The idea of developing a further spin to the project was born via the majestic Nigel Lowis and his hot new mix. Rena recorded fresh vocals and the layers were constructed piece by piece – you will hear this attention to detail as the song unfolds.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

We hope you enjoy these distinctly different versions; the work and dedication from all involved in getting this record to market has been immense.

As SoulTracks.com notes: “The song itself tells the story of a woman who is definitely sweating a long-distance relationship and Scott’s work on the vocals finds that balance between longing with a slice of seductive fun.”

For more, go to:
https://www.iziphosoul.com/rena-scott—youre-so-far-away…

Fisher Jack

