Sunday, September 5, 2021
Black Hackivist (Sean Black) Crafts Code to Crash Anti-Abortion Snitch Website

By EurWebWriter
Sean Black (TikTok screenshot)
*On a recent episode of “Black People Are Funny as Hell!” self-described “hacktivist” and TikTok-er Sean Black created a code that will flood the Texas Right to Life “whistleblower” website, a draconian method set up in a virtually medieval state designed to allow folks to snitch on women seeking abortions, with so much fodder as to render it useless.

On Wednesday the restrictive Texas abortion law went into effect overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court vote to not doing anything about it. The new law bans abortion after a month and a half, despite the fact that it’s extremely difficult to know if one is pregnant at that stage. The law also allows abortion providers, those who’re seeking abortion, and even those who provide transport to those seeking these services, to be sued for at least $10,000. (Yuck!)

Sean reportedly says his script sends one request to the website every 10 to 15 seconds. Later, Black says the script sent 300 requests simultaneously before the site blocked his IP address.

To get around that he created a iOS short for anyone with an iPhone to quickly and easily replicated his script. The shortcut picks a random Texas city, county, and ZIP code and other required information, and then inputs that data into the reporting form.

About his venture, Black told Motherboard, VICE’s tech site, “To me the McCarthyism era tactics of turning neighbors against each other over a bill I feel is a violation of Roe V Wade is unacceptable. There are people on TikTok using their platform to educate and do their part. I believe this is me doing mine.”

A TikTok user commented, while praising Black, “Do you prefer king, queen, ruler or perhaps techromancer the almighty.” Another one said, “What did we do to deserve you.” “You are officially the reason I have faith in humanity,” a person added.

Check out these other comments:

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

