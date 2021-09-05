Anita Baker Says You Can Now Stream Her Music Again – After Battle with Label

*Earlier this year, Anita Baker asked fans not to stream her music due to an ongoing battle of ownership with her label. But on Friday (9/3), the legendary singer gave fans the green light to start streaming again as she apparently resolved the issue.

In addition to a photo with her five studio albums, she tweeted,

“All My Children Are Coming Home. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.” She also told one fan who asked if they were “in the clear”

“Yes children, stream on”

Back in March, she tweeted,

“They no longer “Own”, My Name & Likeness And, by Law…30 yr old Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them ABXO.”

Baker started the ‘no streaming’ campaign because she wanted the masters back for all her music. The 63-year-old singer explained that because she outlived all her contracts, her masters belonged to her.

