Tyler Perry Catching Heat for ‘Sistas’ Wigs: ‘Stop Asking Me About Some Damn Hair!’

Tyler Perry's Sistas (cast)*Fans of the hit show, Sistas, are calling out Tyler Perry for the cast’s wigs, and he has a response to the criticism.

The BET series, which is currently on hiatus until October, has received tons of negative criticism on social media due to the wigs the actors wear. But Tyler Perry has had enough of the negativity. On an episode of The Tyler Perry Show: After-Show Edition, Tyler Perry said,

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please.”

He continued,

“I swear to you, these are the things I can do – I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

Perry said he hires people to handle wigs and styling for his movies and shows and believes they are doing a good job. He added,

“I hire people to do hair. Pay them $65 an hour. You heard heard that right, $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job.”

He also said,

“Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done.” After explaining his side Perry ended the conversation by saying,

“Stop asking me about some d*** hair. Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a d*** hot curler.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

