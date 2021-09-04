This Woman Went Viral for Looking Like Cardi B – What Say You?

*The New York Post will make just about anything into a story, huh? According to them, Cardi B has a lookalike. But, as far as we’re concerned, that woman only looks like Cardi B out the corner of your eye, driving by at 35 miles per hour while wearing sunglasses.

According to the tabloid, she was in attendance at MetLife Stadium as the real Cardi performed on stage. The woman, named Ashley, went viral after her hairstylist posted a video of the woman wearing a Cardi-inspired wig while “Up” played in the background.

Of course, leave it to Twitter to totally pour gas on a situation that certainly needs none.

“I’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them,” one fan remarked on Twitter.

While some fans were cool with the cute comparison, others used the opportunity to be their miserable selves and reign disdain on the young woman. .And, when interviewed, the young woman admitted that she doesn’t see much of a resemblance at all. We guess you gotta do what you gotta do for your 8-minutes of fame. Oh, you thought it was 15 minutes? Nah, lookalikes only get 8 minutes.

“Everywhere I go, [I hear] ‘She looks like Cardi B.’ They’ll say it under their breath, and I’ll hear it,” Ashley told reporters. “I literally try to look every time somebody says it, but I don’t see it.”

The video, which was originally posted on TikTok on Aug. 12, currently has more than 330,000 views.