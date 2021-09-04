*“I’ve been doing music all my life…an instrumentalist at 7,” said multi-talented performer Jahna Sebastian when I commented on her many skills (singer, songwriter, musician, engineer, videographer, and record label owner). “It came naturally…though I did have some training as well. Learning is a part of life, there is always something to learn. I learned to read music…classical music…and also drawing and painting at 11. Then I decided to make music my main art.”

Jahna recently released a new single “Day by Day” from her 3rd album “Revelation Ships” (Multivizion Music). The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Alex Riley and has a cameo appearance by London Mayor Piers Corbyn.

“I went to the Russian Academy of Music,” she added. When I mentioned the single is of the Hip-Hop genre with her kind of rapping, she said, “I translate my ideas through music. I make a lot of Hip-Hop. I love working with the genre. Sometimes I rap, but mostly I sing.”

Jahna lives in London and hangs with Russian rappers helping to carve a Hip-Hop culture in Russia. She said her style of rap started in Russia, but is influenced by her United Kingdom background. Sebastian launched her own imprint, Multivizion Music, to distribute her music.

“It made sense,” she said about starting the label. “I can be who I am. I was offered to be on a major label…labels try to package you and treat you like product.”

Being that Jahna Sebastian wrote, performed, recorded, arranged, mixed and produced the single “Day By Day” I’m sure she really doesn’t need a ‘major label’ – not in the digital age of distribution. www.MultivizionMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

