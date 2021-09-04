Classic 1999 Film ‘The Wood’ to be Remade for Showtime

*Widely known as the work that thrust director Rick Famuyiwa into the world’s eye, coming of age comedy, “The Wood” is being remade into a pilot for a new comedy series on Showtime.

Famuyiwa will direct the pilot as well as executive produce the series, while Justin Hillian will write and co-executive produce.

The pilot itself will be on sister network Paramount Television Studios.

Just in case y’all forgot, the original starred Omar Epps, Taye Diggs and Richard T. Hones as young men who come together for a wedding while recounting some of their childhoods as Roland, played by Taye Diggs, begins to get cold feet, while the rest are in embroiled in their own adult issues; fatherhood, finances and loyalty.

Roland ends up getting knockdown drunk just hours before the wedding. Mike, played by Epps, and Slim, played by Jones, are tasked with rounding him up. And that’s where the characters show us who and why they are via flashback.

The original also starred Sanaa Lathan, Malinda Williams, Tamala Jones De’Aundre Bonds and LisaRaye McCoy.

The TV adaptation is described as:

“An honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart … or closer together.

No word yet on anything else regarding this project, and “mum” is the word as far as Showtime is concerned. However, we will keep you posted on the latest regarding this project as soon as they become available.