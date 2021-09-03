Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

YOU Can Now Carry Guns Publicly in Texas Without a Permit or Training⁠ – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

By Fisher Jack
0

Guns (pistols on table) - Gettyimages-176922005
Getty

*#Texans are now able to legally carry guns in public without a permit or training.⁠

Texas has just passed a gun law that would enable a person who is not trained and not licensed with a permit to publicly carry a firearm, despite the rise in gun violence incidents in the state.⁠

According to #CNN, shootings in the state have risen by 14 percent in 2021, with 3,200 more shootings than in 2020. Gun violence has increased by 50 percent in the entire country.⁠

“In Texas, repealing the permit altogether is a radical change,” said Andrew Karwoski, a policy expert at Everytown for Gun Safety. “Just allowing almost anyone to carry a handgun in public, no questions asked, no background check or safety training, is really dangerous.”⁠

Texans who are 21 years and older will be able to legally carry their guns, except for those banned from owning a firearm. While some may be happy about the move, others warn that the law may only promote even more gun violence…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: My Mom Refuses to Meet Ray! [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous article‘The Game’ Revival Alert! + New Cast Revealed!
Next articleFormer NFLer David Patten Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YOU Can Now Carry Guns Publicly in Texas Without a Permit or Training⁠ – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Social Heat

‘Pregnancy’ Pic Convinces Boosie That Lil Nas X will Fellate One of His Dancers on Nat’l TV

Social Heat

Fans Concerned Over (16-Yr-Old) Honey Boo Boo’s Relationship With 20-Year-Old (Black) Man⁠

Social Heat

Beverly Hills Police Sued for Wrongly Targeting Black People on Rodeo Drive⁠

Social Heat

At Least 14 Dead (Including Toddler) in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida Drenching in NY, Northeast | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO