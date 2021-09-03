*#Texans are now able to legally carry guns in public without a permit or training.⁠

⁠

Texas has just passed a gun law that would enable a person who is not trained and not licensed with a permit to publicly carry a firearm, despite the rise in gun violence incidents in the state.⁠

⁠

According to #CNN, shootings in the state have risen by 14 percent in 2021, with 3,200 more shootings than in 2020. Gun violence has increased by 50 percent in the entire country.⁠

⁠

“In Texas, repealing the permit altogether is a radical change,” said Andrew Karwoski, a policy expert at Everytown for Gun Safety. “Just allowing almost anyone to carry a handgun in public, no questions asked, no background check or safety training, is really dangerous.”⁠

⁠

Texans who are 21 years and older will be able to legally carry their guns, except for those banned from owning a firearm. While some may be happy about the move, others warn that the law may only promote even more gun violence

