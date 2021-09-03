Condoleezza Rice Tapped as Co-host of ABC’s ‘The View’

*Condoleezza Rice has been tapped to co-host ABC’s daytime talk show “The View.”

Rice, who served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines in the studio for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

Rice will be part of “a lineup of conservative guest co-hosts” this season, AI.com reports. Others will include Mia Love, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson. Meghan McCain left after four seasons.

Ana Navarro will continue to appear as a guest co-host.

READ MORE: What Condoleezza Rice Said When Asked If Systemic Racism Exists (Watch)

What happens when the women of @TheView reunite after more than a year and a half? Season 25 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7 — see you then! ✨ #TheView pic.twitter.com/tYCMOkKo2y — The View (@TheView) August 30, 2021

“25 years is such an incredible milestone,” said executive producer Brian Teta in ABC’s announcement. “We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as ‘taking a little time’ to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel.”

No date was given for Rice’s debut.

“The View” will launch its 25th season on Sept. 7.