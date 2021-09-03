Friday, September 3, 2021
Lil Nas X Reacts to Backlash Over His Pregnancy-Themed Photo Shoot

By Ny MaGee
lil nas x pregnant

*Lil Nas X is celebrating the upcoming release of his debut album “Montero” with a pregnancy-themed photoshoot.

The controversial artist will deliver his “baby” on Sept. 17. He tells PEOPLE that he came up with the idea to do the shoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his new song “Dolla Sign Slime.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he says. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'” he continues. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

In the accompanying caption for the photoshoot, he wrote: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021.”

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Claps Back After Tony Hawk Drops Blood-Infused Skateboards

 

Per Complex, Lil Nas X said he’s both “the father as well as the mother.”

“Montero” reportedly features additional guests Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow

The baby bump photos sent social media into a frezny, with comedian Donnell Rawlings commenting in a since-deleted post: “I’m with freedom of whatever, but at this point Lil Nas is fucking with the minds of kids. What are your thoughts, how do I explain this shit to my son?”

One user responded: “boys have been putting basketballs under their shirt to look pregnant since 1891. Your son will be alright.”

Lil Nas X responded to one critic, saying: “One day y’all will learn I am not a representation of anyone but Lil Nas X.”

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

