Friday, September 3, 2021
Kodak Black’s Donating Air Conditioners to Needy Not Appreciated by Housing Authorities | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Kodak Black (donating air conditioners)
Kodak Black (donating air conditioners) – TMZ screenshot

*Kodak Black did a good deed back in July and now he may be punished for it. According to TMZ, Kodak personally delivered AC units to the housing project to help folks beat the sweltering Florida heat.

So what’s the problem? Well, the news site reports that the Housing Authority fired off a cease and desist letter last month, which accused Kodak of entering the property twice, causing “disturbances.”

The Housing Authority reportedly claimed the rapper caused a disruption by shooting a music video on the property and playing loud music. “Your actions have adversely impacted the Property’s residents’ right to peacefully enjoy the property,” The Housing Authority said.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s lawyer hit back with a letter saying it was not only sad but also shameful they “wish to stop the assistance to the elderly and underprivileged during a heat wave and 2 year pandemic.”

Cohen also noted that Kodak did NOT film any music videos. All there was just some background music that was not loud at all.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lil Nas X Reacts to Backlash Over His Pregnancy-Themed Photo Shoot

Here’s a look at Kodak Black giving out the air conditioners back in July (2021):

Previous articleFormer NFLer David Patten Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Fisher Jack

