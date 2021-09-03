Former NFLer David Patten Dies in Motorcycle Crash

*Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina. He was 47.

Here’s more from PEOPLE:

Patten was riding his 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the westbound lane on Clemson Road in Richland County at 9:35 p.m. when he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2014 Chevrolet sedan, which then hit a 2019 Honda van, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to PEOPLE.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital, while the two passengers in the Honda were uninjured. Patten sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Patten left the Patriots after the 2004 season and resigned with the team in 2010 before retiring that summer.

READ MORE: ‘Pregnancy’ Pic Convinces Boosie That Lil Nas X will Fellate One of His Dancers on Nat’l TV

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten: https://t.co/TsZkzw3Q1W — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.

“I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Patten played with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington and New Orleans Saints, and New England from 2001 to 2004, during which the team won three Super Bowl champions. He retired as a Patriot in 2010.