Drive-by Racist: Woman Charged after Slinging Slurs from her Motorized Scooter (Watch)

*A white woman was charged with causing a disturbance after a TikTok video of her hurling racist insults at a family as she whipped around on her motorized scooter went viral.

Rabia Zamir was with her family at a park in Canada’s Port Perry when the woman rolled up. Zamir began recording, as she drove around her family and other South Asian people at the park, yelling racist slurs at them. In the three minutes of footage she posted on TikTok, the woman shouts at Zamir, telling her to get out of her way and stop speaking her language.

“I’m the Canadian here,” she screamed, as she drove around in circles. “I’ll f—–g speak my language, but f–k you and yours!”

Zamir, who is eight months pregnant, wrote that she couldn’t ignore the woman if she tried because she was “driving super-fast back and forth” around her and “posed a risk.”

The woman also drove up to Zamir’s husband, who was holding their daughter, and continued her racist barking.

“Hey, not in front of my daughter! Chill out!,” Zamir was heard saying. “Don’t swear in front of my daughter!”

Bystanders were heard telling the woman to “go home” and she’s a “total embarrassment.”

Locals gathered to protect and stand up for the family. One older white gentleman even drew his fist like he was about to put the paws on her.

Watch below:

Eventually, Durham Regional Police arrived after receiving multiple reports of a disturbance. Their press release stated: “Eyewitnesses called to report a female yelling racial slurs at several people. When police arrived, both the female suspect and victims had left the area.”

Officers were able to identify the suspect thanks to the viral video, but they have not released her name. The unidentified 61-year-old woman from Scugog was charged with causing a disturbance. Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2674.