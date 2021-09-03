Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Living

Drive-by Racist: Woman Charged after Slinging Slurs from her Motorized Scooter (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

racist-woman-scugog-e1630618989405
Racist Canadian woman hurls racist taunts from her scooter in viral TikTok video

*A white woman was charged with causing a disturbance after a TikTok video of her hurling racist insults at a family as she whipped around on her motorized scooter went viral.

Rabia Zamir was with her family at a park in Canada’s Port Perry when the woman rolled up. Zamir began recording, as she drove around her family and other South Asian people at the park, yelling racist slurs at them. In the three minutes of footage she posted on TikTok, the woman shouts at Zamir, telling her to get out of her way and stop speaking her language.

“I’m the Canadian here,” she screamed, as she drove around in circles. “I’ll f—–g speak my language, but f–k you and yours!”

Zamir, who is eight months pregnant, wrote that she couldn’t ignore the woman if she tried because she was “driving super-fast back and forth” around her and “posed a risk.”

The woman also drove up to Zamir’s husband, who was holding their daughter, and continued her racist barking.

“Hey, not in front of my daughter! Chill out!,” Zamir was heard saying. “Don’t swear in front of my daughter!”

Bystanders were heard telling the woman to “go home” and she’s a “total embarrassment.”
Locals gathered to protect and stand up for the family. One older white gentleman even drew his fist like he was about to put the paws on her.

Watch below:

@_rabioliFor Awareness Purposes only! Spread love ❤️ ⚠️Trigger Warning⚠️ #lakelife #inferno #fyp #sundaybrunch #foryou #racist #racistperson #desitok #funny

♬ BARELY BREATHING – Grant Averill

Eventually, Durham Regional Police arrived after receiving multiple reports of a disturbance. Their press release stated: “Eyewitnesses called to report a female yelling racial slurs at several people. When police arrived, both the female suspect and victims had left the area.”

Officers were able to identify the suspect thanks to the viral video, but they have not released her name. The unidentified 61-year-old woman from Scugog was charged with causing a disturbance. Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2674.

Previous article‘The One Club For Creativity’ Is Creating Space For Black Creatives In Advertising
Next articleLil Nas X Reacts to Backlash Over His Pregnancy-Themed Photo Shoot
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO