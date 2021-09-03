BET President Scott Mills, Wife Iva Reach Child Custody Agreement in Divorce Battle

*BET Networks President Scott Mills and his wife, Iva Mills, recently reached an agreement over child custody in their ongoing multimillion-dollar divorce.

Iva filed for divorce in June 2020 and the estranged couple settled issues over child custody in July, as reproted by Page Six.

“We’re happy the parents were able to resolve custody,” Iva’s attorney, Marilyn Chinitz, told Page Six on Wednesday. “We hope the financial agreement will be resolved, too.”

Scott’s attorney, Nancy Chemtob, told the outlet that the parents will enjoy “nearly equal” physical time with the kids.

Iva has primary physical custody of the children so Scott will pay her child support, per the report.

As for the finances, there is no prenuptial agreement in place.

According to real estate records obtained by Page Six, the Mills owns an apartment valued at $5.4 million in New York City’s Upper West Side. Scott has another unit in the same building worth $3.1 million.

In 2017, BET tapped Scott to serve as the new president of the Viacom-owned cable network, taking over for Debra Lee.

“In her two decades at the helm of BET Networks, Debi has built BET into a truly global entertainment powerhouse, bringing this dominant African American brand to more than 60 countries and 125 million households,” Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, said at the time. “Her vision and leadership, unmatched intuition for what audiences want, and ability to attract and foster top talent– both behind and in front of the camera – have been pivotal to this success. We’re grateful that we will continue to benefit from Debi’s experience and insights. Scott is a proven leader who has made exceptional contributions to Viacom and BET for more than 20 years. His strong relationships across the industry – which were instrumental in securing our recent cross-house deal with Tyler Perry – as well as his track record of success initiating innovative creative ventures, including BET Experience, make him the right person for this role, as we continue to extend this brand across platforms and markets around the world.”

As executive vice president and CEO of Viacom, Scott earned nearly $7 million in 2018, according to the Economic Research Institute.