‘Truth Be Told’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Something Definitely Changed [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from the new episode of the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series “Truth Be Told,” out Friday, September 3. Check it out below.

Per press release, the sophomore season of “Truth Be Told” debuted exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 20. The NAACP Image Award-winning drama from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, stars executive producer, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, along with Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson who joins the second season for her first lead role in a television series. The 10-episode season, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, returned with the first episode, with new episodes premiering every Friday through October 22.

Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, season two follows Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode featuring Kate Hudson and Anthony Lee Medina – check it out below.