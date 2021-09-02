‘The Real’ Season 8 to Premiere Sept. 8 [VIDEO]

*”The Real” is set to return for season 8 on Sept. 20, with hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais.

Telepictures Productions announced Tuesday that the new season will also bring format changes, as reported by urban Hollywood 411. Per the outlet, Tenia L. Watson has been elevated to executive producer and showrunner.

Check out the teaser clip for the new season below.

We heard you Real fam and guess what? Your girlfriends are BACK TOGETHER IN STUDIO for an ALL-NEW season! We’ve got a new look but one thing that hasn’t changed is our love for YOU! Season 8 premieres Monday, September 20th! You ready? 💜 pic.twitter.com/MXujcoIfIo — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) August 31, 2021

“I’m honored to take the reins of this extraordinary show and even more excited that we’re able to return together in person and reunite as a show family!” Watson said in a statement. “This season, we’re giving the show back to the viewers! We realize that this show exists because of our amazing viewers. We will focus on reconnecting The Real’s four incredible hosts with our loyal audience at home, making sure the viewers’ voices are amplified within the content of the show and that they feel connected and an integral part of the daily lively conversations.”

Watson joined The Real in 2013, and her previous producing credits include Judge Mathis, Chicagolicious, The Test, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, MTV’s FriendZone and Just Keke.

Check out the promo for Season 8 of The Real below.

The daytime talker premieres on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.