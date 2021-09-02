Thursday, September 2, 2021
‘The Real’ Season 8 to Premiere Sept. 8 [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*”The Real” is set to return for season 8 on Sept. 20, with hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais

Telepictures Productions announced Tuesday that the new season will also bring format changes, as reported by urban Hollywood 411. Per the outlet, Tenia L. Watson has been elevated to executive producer and showrunner. 

Check out the teaser clip for the new season below.

“I’m honored to take the reins of this extraordinary show and even more excited that we’re able to return together in person and reunite as a show family!” Watson said in a statement. “This season, we’re giving the show back to the viewers! We realize that this show exists because of our amazing viewers. We will focus on reconnecting The Real’s four incredible hosts with our loyal audience at home, making sure the viewers’ voices are amplified within the content of the show and that they feel connected and an integral part of the daily lively conversations.”

Watson joined The Real in 2013, and her previous producing credits include Judge Mathis, Chicagolicious, The Test, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, MTV’s FriendZone and Just Keke.

Check out the promo for Season 8 of The Real below.

The daytime talker premieres on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

