Shondaland Audio Joins Forces with Iyanla Vanzant on Podcast Series ‘The R Spot’

*Shondaland Audio has teamed with spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant on new weekly podcast series set to launch in early 2022.

Hosted by Vanzant, The R Spot will offer listeners an opportunity to engage in conversations that will examine, explore, dissect and investigate relationship issues, before and after a crisis, all under the guidance of Vanzant. Topics are not limited only to romantic relationships, rather relationships of all kinds and its commonly-experienced challenges.

Listeners will be able to submit their relationship questions directly to Vanzant for the chance to have it featured and addressed in an upcoming episode.

Vanzant recently teased the project on Instagram — see below.

Vanzant is best known as host of the hit OWN series “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” She is also the author of 15 published books and six New York Times best-sellers.

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes will oversee the development of the podcasts for Shondaland Audio and Sandie Bailey, Chief Digital and Design Officer, will manage day-to-day operations as the company introduces a mix of incredible talent and stories to hundreds of millions of podcast listeners across the country, per a press release.

“Podcasting continues to see tremendous growth and I’m excited to partner with iHeartMedia as Shondaland expands its storytelling journey into this medium which has seemed to usher in a unique sense of boldness, intimacy and connection,” Rhimes said in a statement. “With iHeartMedia we aim to share stories that are engaging, insightful, and reflect a robust world-view while staying true to the authentic storytelling voice that has become synonymous with Shondaland.”

Shondaland Audio’s shows currently available for listeners include The Laverne Cox Show, Katie’s Crib, Go Ask Ali, Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, Criminalia and Obama’s Other Daughters.