Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Calls Her His ‘Blessing From Above’ in Sweet Birthday Message

*KeKe Palmer’s boyfriend called her a “blessing from above,” in a heartfelt birthday message shared on Instagram.

“To the birthday girl.. never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” wrote Palmer’s boo thang, Darius Daulton Jackson, in honor of Keke’s 28th. The caption accompanied several photos of the pair together. “You’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to,” he added.

“I’m glad we been able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you,” Jackson concluded.

Keke responded with a simple, “I love u thank you.”

Check out Jackson’s sweet message to his lady-love below.

The couple is said to have met at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party back in May, per Essence.

