Hollywood Welcomes the Return of HAMILTON

*The return of HAMILTON to the Hollywood Pantages is a welcome reset to nightlife normalcy, sans the fact that delighted audience members must wear masks.

Normalcy might not ever be the same and neither will American theater thanks to HAMILTON. The realization that this story can be told with such swag is still intoxicating. When was George Washington this fine?

How can Alexander Hamilton be this sexy? We won’t even mention fine azz Marquis de Lafayette & Thomas Jefferson?

Naw, this review goes fast forward past the literary niceties and predictable journalistic expositions. This time around, one much call it like it is.

HAMILTON is filled with eye candy and ear candy. It will have you thinking, just when did American history become this darn cool and sexy?

Perhaps Lin-Manuel Miranda should be added to Mount Rushmore. Okay, well that’s a stretch but in all seriousness, he has transformed Broadway and theatrical storytelling forever. The blending of musical genres and audacious diverse casting of major players is still something that has been a long time coming and audiences can’t get enough of it. Could Ron Chernow (author of the book Alexander Hamilton) ever have imagined this?

Then there’s the performance value. Let’s start with the ones you can’t see. The band cooks from the first note to the last lick. Kudos to Music Supervisor Alex Lacamoire. The choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler is a fluent sea of movement interpreted by a lithe and triple threat ensemble.

HAMILTON overshoots a show merely intended for the clerisy, and continues to thrill first time and repeat attendees.

The theatrical book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda is pure genius, evoking fluid details of historic accounts, political coups, romantic twists and other entanglements that are told, sung, danced and shown with rambunctious flavor. It is anchored in Hip-Hop, seasoned by rap and accentuated by pop, jazz and other musical genres.

Outstanding performance recognition in the LA Company goes to Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton), Joanna A. Jones (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton), Nicholas Christopher (Aaron Burr), Sabrina Sloan (Angelica Schuyler), Carvens Lissaint (George Washington), Simon Longnight (Lafayette & Thomas Jefferson) and Taylor Iman Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds).

HAMILTON is a production, a performance, a movement and an artistic city within itself. Let not the moment pass, when any moment presents an opportunity to see HAMILTON. It will seep into your very soul.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES through January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices range from $55-$195 with a select number of premiums from $369. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800)982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.Ticketmaster.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

