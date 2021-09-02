‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Stars Reveal Their Royal Rules | WATCH



*Get your royal attire ready for the biggest movie of the season as Lifetime is giving fans an inside view on what happened in the royal palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave with their son Archie in “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which stars Jordan Dean (“Royal Pains”) who will star as Harry and Sydney Morton (“She’s Gotta Have It”) as Markle. The film will explore the growing isolation and sadness Markle endured during her stay in the palace, Harry’s fear of being incapable of protecting his wife and son, with feeling betrayed by “The Firm” for the lack of protection against the press attacks.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Morton and Dean about their first rule of order as King and Queen and their experience playing the royal couple.

Cole: How do you think Prince Harry handled racism, when he had to defend his wife?

Dean: My focus was how would I react in this situation. While I can’t speak for Prince Harry…to see how brave he was to stand up for his family and fight for justice is powerful. Doing whats right isn’t always the easiest thing.

Cole: What was one of the most shocking details you learned about Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex?

Morton: I didn’t understand the depth of isolation Meghan and Harry had to go through. There’s one scene where she expresses how she misses her friends, her mother, and not knowing where she fits in. To feel uprooted, along with motherhood and responsibility, that particular scene showed me the weight she had on her shoulders. I wouldn’t have come to that realization had I not had the opportunity to play her in this film.



Cole: You’re both the King and Queen of the United States now…What would your first rule of order be?

Dean: That you’re allowed to marry who you want and love who you choose.

Morton: I would say there’s a mandatory half-hour where – either once a day or week – the entire country has to disconnect from their devices and live life at the same time.

