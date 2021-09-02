Thursday, September 2, 2021
Halle Berry Stars in Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Movie About Moon Falling [TRAILER]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Director Roland Emmerich is back with yet another disaster film, following “The Day After Tomorrow” and “Independence Day,” now get ready for “Moonfall.”

The sci-fi apocalyptic film stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Peña, John Bradley and Donald Sutherland. Per press release, in “Moonfall,” a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Lionsgate dropped the first look at CinemaCon last week, and below is the trailer. “Moonfall” hits theaters on Feb. 4, 2022.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

