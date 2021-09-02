Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Fans Concerned Over (16-Yr-Old) Honey Boo Boo’s Relationship With 20-Year-Old (Black) Man⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Honey Boo Boo & Black Boyfriend1 (Getty-Instagram)
Honey Boo Boo (AlanaThompson) and Dralin Carswell / Getty/Instagram

*#HoneyBooBoo, 16, revealed that she is dating a 20-year-old (Black) college student, leaving fans side-eyeing the relationship.⁠

According to a source close to the 16-year-old reality star, whose real name is #AlanaThompson, she has been dating #DralinCarswell for the past six months. The insider claims that the two are “attached at the hip.” Despite the age difference, Thompson’s family approves of the relationship.⁠

Back in March, Carswell changed his Facebook status to “in a relationship.” A private Facebook page for Thompson previously showed a cover photo of the couple together, but it has since been changed.⁠

Despite the couple residing in Georgia, where the legal age of consent is 16, social media slammed the relationship. Fans called for her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, to intervene. One Twitter user wrote, “Someone arrest honey boo boo boyfriend.”

Annnnd the the social media “peanut gallery” says …

terryealicia

If he was white (there) wouldn’t be a article about this!

prettygirltyj

One it’s because he’s black…………… 2 don’t tell me y’all expected anything less from this child 🤦🏾‍♀️😭

tkpetersen23

You got 50 year olds like Scott disik dating 18 year old and y’all trippin over this

scootergunn

that’s normal trailer park behavior…

dueceii

I guess I’m just surprised she not with a cousin

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Beverly Hills Police Sued for Wrongly Targeting Black People on Rodeo Drive⁠

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous article‘Truth Be Told’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Something Definitely Changed [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO