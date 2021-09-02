‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Said No One Told Him His ‘Pass to Use the N-Word Had Expired’ (Watch)

*Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman sat down with ET’s Kevin Frazier to talk about his upcoming nuptials with fiancee, Francie Frane, and that his daughter Bonnie says she wasn’t invited because she supports Black Lives Matter.

“I have never been a racist,” Dog insists. “I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.”

Dog is referring to a phone call recorded by his son that leaked in 2007 and led to the cancelation of his show by A&E. During the call, Chapman went on a racist tirade about his son’s girlfriend, using the n-word over six times. He said that the slur was often used in his household. When asked by ET why he was using that word and racist language so freely, he replied, “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.”

“Who gave you this pass?” Frazier asks. Dog responds, “The brothers.”

Kevin follows up, “Who are the brothers?”

“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas and it was probably three-fourths from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment,” he explains. “My pass expired for using it but no one told me that.”

Dog adds, “To say a racist name doesn’t qualify to make you a racist.”

Kevin replies, “If you use that word, if you use it in your regular everyday life, it makes you a racist.”

Watch below: