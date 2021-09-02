‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Where Is Your Ring?’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Judy explaining why she doesn’t want Da Brat to feel pressured into buying a massive bling ring to represent their engagement.

Brat doesn’t have a ring for Judy, so inquiring minds want to know when will she go ring shopping? Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, after their engagement, Brat and Judy face family members to address strained relations. Brat tries to reconcile with her estranged sister LisaRaye over their public falling out. Judy struggles to parent her daughter Deja in the right direction.

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.