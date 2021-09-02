Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Beverly Hills Police Sued for Wrongly Targeting Black People on Rodeo Drive⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Beverly Hills Police SUV
Getty

*The #BeverlyHillsPoliceDepartment is being sued by two visitors who say they were arrested because they are Black.⁠

On Monday, #JasmineWilliams and #KhalilWhite filed a civil rights lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The two allege that Beverly Hills Police Captain Scott Dowling, who was over “Operation Safe Street” at the time, wrongly targeted Black people. The initiative ran from March 1st, 2020, to July 1st, 2021, with almost everyone arrested being Black, many of which were only roller skating or riding scooters on Rodeo Drive.⁠

While visiting Beverly Hills on September 7th, 2020, Williams and White rode a scooter and protested the “unlawful detention” and racial targeting of people of color on Rodeo Drive. They were arrested on “multiple fabricated charges” and spent two nights in jail. The charges have since been dismissed.⁠

Ben Crump, who is representing the couple, says that the Beverly Hills Police were arresting Black people in the city solely because of their race.⁠

“Our system turned a blind eye or, even worse, our system intentionally sent a Black man to jail even though they were innocent and committed no crime,” Crump stated at a press conference…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Said No One Told Him His ‘Pass to Use the N-Word Had Expired’ (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleMSNBC’s Geoff Bennett Chokes Up Discussing the Tragedy of Elijah McClain’s Death (Watch)
Next articleNaomi Campbell Admits She Choose a Successful Career Over Finding Soulmate
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO