*According to NBC News, at least 14 people were killed Wednesday night as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York and New Jersey with tornadoes, record rain, and extreme flooding.

Videos online showed the results of the storm ripping through different parts of the East Coast. Sadly, four women, three men, and a 2-year-old boy died in five separate flooding incidents in the city, police said. Over in Passaic, New Jersey, firefighters recovered a body from a vehicle that went underwater when it was caught in floodwaters near the Passaic River, the town’s mayor said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Christian Bollwage also confirmed to NBC News Thursday that in Elizabeth, New Jersey, five residents at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments complex died.

In related news, rescuers were seen in a video plucking people off a roof in a town just north of Philadelphia on Thursday after the Schuylkill River flooded, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida left a trail of damage across the Northeast.

A rescue boat arrived at a house surrounded by feet of murky water and saved two people from off the roof, footage from NBC10 Philadelphia showed.

Flooding levels for the Schuylkill River broke records, according to the National Weather Service, with water reaching a height of 26.85 feet at its peak.

