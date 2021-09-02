Alligator Eats Drone That Was Trying to Film ‘A Close Up Of its Mouth Open’ (Watch)

*An alligator got all the smoke, literally, when it had enough of a drone invading its privacy and ate it out of the air, only to be immediately engulfed in thick white smoke.

The now-viral video on TikTok shows the gator in Florida’s Everglades being pestered by a drone hovering over its head. Suddenly, the reptile jumps up and gobbles the machinery whole, bringing the snack to the water to chew on the metal.

The drone owners were stunned, as white smoke from the devoured craft began swirling around the gator’s head. One woman had named the reptile “George.”

“Oh my God, he’s eating it,” she yells. “George, no! Don’t eat that!”

“We gotta get out of here,” another unidentified voice says.

In their TikTok, they explained that they were trying to capture footage of the alligator with its mouth open.

Watch below: