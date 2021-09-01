*Chrisette Michele was “canceled” after deciding to perform at Donald Trump‘s 2017 inauguration. The decision to perform at his inauguration had serious effects on her career.

Kanye West was another artist who publicly supported Donald Trump; however he it didn’t seem to hinder his career. Kanye recently broke Apple Music streaming records with the release of his latest project DONDA, leading some people to call for Chrisette to be “un-canceled.”

Chrisette responded to the conversation on Instagram by reposting a tweet that read, “Since our culture is so hyped about Kanye West’s #Donda album; it’s time to UNcancel @ChrisetteM! I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration… But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!”

She also added her own message, stating, “I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace, but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic.”

