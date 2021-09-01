‘Really Love’ Kofi Siriboe & Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing Talk On-Screen Chemistry

*Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”) and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (“Love Is”) star in the MACRO romantic drama “Really Love.”

The film tells the story of an emerging Black painter named Isaiah (Siriboe) living in Washington D.C. on the cusp of a breakout career. He meets Stevie (Wong-Loi-Sing), a law student with ambitions that don’t align with her family’s views of success. The two fall in love and Stevie becomes Isaiah’s muse. But soon, neglect causes problems, leaving the two to question if they have a future together.

Siriboe shared what attracted him to the role of Isiah.

“I like the way Felicia Pride (the screenwriter) showed his duality – mental, spiritual…And then, it’s the balance of how you strive to succeed and evolve emotionally with relationships,” said Siriboe. “How do you make sure you’re not regressing in one area? I love the challenge of it, I love its nuance, and I love the romance because I’m a hopeful romantic; the art spoke to me.”

The duo shared what their favorite elements of Isiah and Stevie’s love story is.

“For me personally, I just felt like they look good together,” said Siriboe. “Look at Yootha. She’s beautiful – it’s so dope when you see couples that really compliment each other. Not just physically, but on a vibe level.”

Wong-Loi-Sing said, “the friendship, definitely.”

“That’s my girl,” said Siriboe. “I didn’t know that before I did this movie. But I realized that’s one of the things I love about Yootha, and we vibe. There’s alignment.”

“There’s definitely alignment,” said Wong-Loi-Sing. “I think it’s not by chance that we both got to play Stevie and Isiah…it’s meant to be. And that friendship element is the chemistry that everyone is talking about. The vibe he’s talking about. That’s the only way this story could really come to life. That’s my favorite part of their relationship.”

The movie also features Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton, Jade Eshete, Blair Underwood, Michael Ealy, and Suzzanne Douglas, in her final onscreen role.

“Really Love” is streaming on Netflix.