Ohio Man Faces Charges for On-Air Attack of Reporter Shaquille Brewster [VIDEO]

*The Ohio man accused of accosting NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster on live television during his coverage of Hurricane Ida is now wanted by Mississippi police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Ohio, for two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department, PEOPLE reports.

A previous charge barred Dagley from traveling without authorization, so he could also be in violation of probation violation, per the report.

“Further investigation revealed that Dagley has left the area and is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” the release read. “The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley.”

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS. Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster’s crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Brewster was reporting from Gulfport, MS, when the man interrupted his on-air report. Shaq tried to reorient the crew away from the situation, telling host Craig Melvin, “I am going to turn this way, because we deal with some people every once in while.” He then went on with his live shot, but then said he would throw it back to Melvin as the man continued shouting. The man then got back into the frame and confronted Brewster face to face.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey,” Melvin responded, telling viewers, ‘We’re going to check back in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy.”

Melvin went on to another segment but later said that Brewster was OK.

Watch the encounter above.

“Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!” Brewster later wrote on Twitter.

Melvin later wrote, “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.”