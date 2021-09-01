Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNews
News

Ohio Man Faces Charges for On-Air Attack of Reporter Shaquille Brewster [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

msnbc
Random white man accosts MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster during live Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport, MS

*The Ohio man accused of accosting NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster on live television during his coverage of Hurricane Ida is now wanted by Mississippi police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Ohio, for two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department, PEOPLE reports. 

A previous charge barred Dagley from traveling without authorization, so he could also be in violation of probation violation, per the report. 

“Further investigation revealed that Dagley has left the area and is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” the release read. “The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley.”

READ MORE: MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster Accosted by Crazy White Man During Hurricane Ida Live Shot (Watch)

Brewster was reporting from Gulfport, MS, when the man interrupted his on-air report. Shaq tried to reorient the crew away from the situation, telling host Craig Melvin, “I am going to turn this way, because we deal with some people every once in while.” He then went on with his live shot, but then said he would throw it back to Melvin as the man continued shouting. The man then got back into the frame and confronted Brewster face to face.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey,” Melvin responded, telling viewers, ‘We’re going to check back in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy.”

Melvin went on to another segment but later said that Brewster was OK.

Watch the encounter above.

“Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!” Brewster later wrote on Twitter.

Melvin later wrote, “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.”

Previous articleEx NFLer Cris Carter Reacts to Patriots Cutting ‘Unvaccinated Cam’
Next articleWill Smith Casts Newcomer Jabari Banks to Play Will in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO